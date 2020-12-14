Swiss express regret over illegal adoptions from Sri Lanka

BERLIN (AP) — The Swiss government acknowledged Monday that authorities in the Alpine nation had failed to prevent the illegal adoption of children from Sri Lanka up until the 1990s. The government said it regretted such adoptions had gone ahead “despite strong indications of, in some cases, serious irregularities.” The issue came to light several years ago after adults who had been adopted as children in the 1980s and 1990s returned to Sri Lanka to find their birth parents, only to discover that information contained in their files was sometimes false. The Swiss government said it would provide greater support for adoptees searching for their origins and intended to launch a broader historical analysis of possible illegal adoptions in Switzerland.