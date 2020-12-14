Skip to Content

Submit your photo for The CW 7.2 Holiday Lights Contest!

Do your holiday lights put even the Griswold's to shame?

Submit a photo of your display right here and you could win a $500 gift card to Hands in Harmony Massage Specialists & Spa in Cedar Rapids!

It's The CW 7.2 Holiday Lights Contest, only from Hands in Harmony Massage Specialists & Spa and The CW 7.2.

Enter your information and submit a photo for a chance to win! Once photos are submitted, we will create a new post where you can see and vote on the best holiday lights displays!

