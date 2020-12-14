State of Iowa to return $21 million in CARES Act used for IT expenses

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) — Gov. Kim Reynolds has directed the Iowa Department of Management to return $21 million to Iowa’s Coronavirus Relief Fund.

The allocation of $1.25 billion was initially used for payments related to the state’s contract with Workday, a cloud-based human resources, finance, and planning system used to modernize the state’s IT infrastructure. Of the allocation, $4.45 million was spent on the project.

“The COVID-19 pandemic only further highlighted the critical need for integrated IT systems that will improve operational efficiency and effectiveness for the State of Iowa,” Reynolds said in the news release.

After having multiple conversations with the Treasury Department last spring, Reynolds said she believes they had assurances that the upgrade to Workday qualified as an allowable expense.

The Department of the Treasury’s OIG affirmed its determination that payments for Workday were not allowable expenditures under the CARES Act. The State respects the decision and will return the funds by Dec. 18.

Workday implementation will continue as planned and the estimated costs/timeline will not change.

The $4.45 million spent on Workday represents 36 percent of the total funds.