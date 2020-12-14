Polish leader hails summit deal on use of EU sanctions

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s conservative ruling party leader says the compromise struck at last week’s European Union summit that limits the use of financial sanctions will protect the country from an EU “attack.” Jaroslaw Kaczynski said in comments published Monday that the deal struck as part of the 1.82 trillion-euro ($2.21 trillion) budget for 2021-2027 and recovery package protects Poland’s national interests and secures the country’s share in EU funds. Under the deal, the EU is to draw up precise guidelines for when a new financial mechanism can be used to cut funds to a member that violates democratic standards, and what might trigger it. Moreover, Europe’s top court would need to weigh in on the guidelines’ validity.