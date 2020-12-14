One dead, two hurt in Iowa County crash

IOWA COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowa State Patrol is investigating a fatal two-car crash.

It happened just before 10 on Sunday night at the intersection of US 151 and 120th Street, which is just north of Amana.

Authorities said Michael Humna, 25, of Amana, was driving a Toyota Prius and was going southbound on US 151.

John Nagel, 33, of Amana, was driving a Dodge Ram and was going westbound on 120th Street. Iowa State Patrol said Nagel did not yield at the intersection and hit the sedan broadside.

Jessica Ann Marie Shulte, 31, of Upper South Amana, was killed in the crash.

Both Humna and Nagel were taken to a local hospital.

Iowa County Sheriff's Office, Iowa County Ambulance, Amana Fire, Area Ambulance and Kloster Funeral Home assisted.