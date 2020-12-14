Olympic Hopeful Gadson gives back to his alma mater East High

WATERLOO(KWWL)--2021 US Olympic Wrestling hopeful Kyven Gadson took time out of his training schedule to attend a Waterloo East wrestling meet.

Gadson was also in town to support his former Trojan teammate Chris Tims who took over as the East High Head Wrestling coach this season. Both Gadson and Tims wrestled together for the late Willie Gadson---Kyven's father.

Kyven also returned to East High to donate singlets to the Trojan wrestling team