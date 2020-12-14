Mother of 15-year-old killed by Oklahoma police plans to sue

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The mother of a 15-year-old boy who was shot and killed by Oklahoma City police has filed paperwork indicating she intends to sue the city over the killing. Attorneys for Cameo Holland filed a tort claim notice with the city on Monday. Attorney Rand Eddy says the notice is the first step before a lawsuit is filed. The tort claim seeks $175,000 in compensation for Holland. Her son, Stavian Rodriguez, was shot and killed by police after an attempted armed robbery of a gas station on the city’s south side. Police say he failed to follow their commands.