Monday’s Scores

Monday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Belle Plaine 64, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 49
Mount Pleasant 53, Benton Community 23
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 69, Griswold 27
Ames 64, Ottumwa 25
Belle Plaine 54, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 39
Benton Community 52, Mount Pleasant 42
Clarksville 64, Tripoli 37
Grand View Christian 50, Meskwaki Settlement School 27
Kingsley-Pierson 77, Alta-Aurelia 49
Lake Mills 41, Central Springs 37
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 60, Akron-Westfield 40
North Fayette Valley 66, New Hampton 43
North Scott, Eldridge 58, West Liberty 44
Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 54, Calamus-Wheatland 31
Ruthven-Ayrshire 47, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 45
Saint Ansgar 72, Nashua-Plainfield 38
South Central Calhoun 58, Southeast Valley 43
Union Community, LaPorte City 31, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 23
Wayne, Corydon 52, Moulton-Udell 30
West Hancock, Britt 52, Emmetsburg 49
West Marshall, State Center 41, South Hardin 37
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Monticello vs. Bellevue, ppd. to Dec 14th.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/