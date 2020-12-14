Man shouting slurs injures 1 during Hanukkah celebration

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Police in Lexington, Kentucky, are looking for the driver of a black SUV who authorities say shouted anti-Semitic slurs and ran over a man at a Jewish holiday gathering. Witnesses said the driver grabbed a man in the crowd and drove off, dragging him for a block before running over his leg and speeding away. The victim was recovering from his injuries on Sunday, and Chabad of the Bluegrass is calling him the newest hero of Hanukkah. They say menorah lightings will continue as scheduled outside the Jewish Student Center near the University of Kentucky in Lexington.