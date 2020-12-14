Man allegedly asked for sexual favors from female employees at Kwik Star

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Police are investigating an incident involving a man who allegedly asked for sexual favors from female employees at a gas station.

Police said on Friday around 6:30 p.m., they responded to the Kwik Star in the 1700 block of East San Marnan Drive.

Officers said they got reports that a man, later identified as Jacob Lee Anthony Denniston, 29, of Waterloo, was on the ground in a bathroom stall, allegedly asking for sexual favors from women who opened the door to ask him if he was okay.

When police arrived, they found Denniston in the bathroom. He gave officers four syringes and a marijuana pipe.

Denniston was arrested and taken to Black Hawk County Jail. He was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.