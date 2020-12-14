Johnson Co. extends public health disaster emergency into 2021

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Johnson County Board of Supervisors and Emergency Management Commission are extending the current Public Health Disaster Emergency until Jan. 15, 2021, or as long as Gov. Reynolds' State Disaster Declaration remains in effect, whichever date is later.

Gov. Reynolds' most recent proclamation expires at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.

The continuation of the disaster emergency also extends the face covering mandate for all of Johnson County. Every person in the county must wear a face covering/mask when in public spaces inside and outside if social distancing is not possible.

Click here to read the full Johnson County declaration.