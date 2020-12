Iowa State Patrol responds to more than 100 crashes on Saturday

Iowa (KWWL) -- After our first accumulating snow in December, Iowa State Patrol is releasing data on their calls for service.

SATURDAY, DEC. 12 FROM 3 A.M. TO 3 P.M.

44 crashes resulting in property damage

3 crashes resulting in personal injury

47 total crashes covered

148 driver assists

SATURDAY, DEC. 12 FROM 3 P.M. TO 9 P.M.