Huawei invites Griezmann to talk after he cut ties

Chinese tech giant Huawei wants to talk to French soccer player Antoine Griezmann about its human rights record. The Barcelona forward had promoted Huawei’s smartphones in advertisements but cut ties with the company last week. The 29-year-old Griezmann said there were “strong suspicions” that Huawei had tested facial recognition software intended to help China’s surveillance of the mostly Muslim minority Uighurs. Huawei responded by inviting Griezmann to talk and learn about its work to address human rights, equality and discrimination.