Hawkeye Freshman makes another Big Ten Honor roll

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa freshman Caitlin Clark was named Big Ten Women’s Basketball Player and Freshman of the Week for the second consecutive week, the conference announced Monday.

Clark is the first Big Ten freshman to win both awards, twice, in a season since Nebraska’s Jessica Shepard (2015-16 season). She has racked up two Player of the Week and three Freshmen of the Week nods in the first three weeks of the season.

The West Des Moines, Iowa, native averaged 34.5 points, seven rebounds, five assists, 1.5 steals, and a block against No. RV/24 Iowa State and Michigan State. In Iowa’s comeback win over Iowa State, Clark made the game-winning shot with 22 seconds remaining on a deep, step-back 3-pointer, giving the Hawkeyes their fifth-consecutive win over the Cyclones. She scored 34 points, pulled in seven rebounds, dished out six assists, and registered two steals against the in-state rivals.

Against Michigan State, Clark posted a career-high 35 points and two blocks, and added seven rebounds, four assists, and a steal to fill her stat line.

On the season, Clark leads the Big Ten and ranks second nationally, averaging 29.8 points per game. She also leads the conference in field goals attempted (107), total points (149), field goals made (52), and total assists (32). Across the country, she ranks second in field goals attempted, third in total points and field goals made, and sixth in total assists.

ESPN also named Clark the Player of the Week on Monday.

Clark and the Hawkeyes head to Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday, for a matchup with the Buckeyes. Tipoff is set for 11 a.m. (CT) on BTN Plus.