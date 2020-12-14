Explainer: How bad is the hack that targeted US agencies?

Governments and major corporations worldwide are scrambling to see if they, too, were victims of a global cyberespionage campaign. The hack penetrated multiple U.S. government agencies and involved a common software product used by thousands of organizations. Russia, the prime suspect, denies involvement. Cybersecurity investigators say the hack’s impact goes beyond the affected U.S. agencies, which include the Treasury and Commerce department, though they haven’t yet disclosed which companies and other governments were targeted.