Electoral College validates Biden’s victory

(AP) — Electors are gathering in 50 states and the District of Columbia on Monday to formally vote for the next president.

Most states have laws binding their electors to the winner of the popular vote in their state.

Democrat Joe Biden won the Nov. 3 election with 306 Electoral College votes, while President Donald Trump finished with 232.

It takes 270 Electoral College votes to win the presidency.

TALLY OF ELECTORAL COLLEGE VOTES, AS OF 5:13 P.M. EST

Democrat Joe Biden: 302

Republican Donald Trump: 232

Biden is set to give an address Monday at 6:30 p.m. CT.

You will be able to watch that on-air and online on the KWWL Livestream and Facebook page.

RELATED: Iowa’s 6 electors award their votes to Trump