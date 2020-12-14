Digging Deeper: ICPD updates policies after unconstitutional search

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) - The Iowa City Police Department updated its policies in October in an attempt to remove officer bias from traffic stops and make them more focused on actual public safety issues.

The change takes things like tinted windows, cracked taillights and busted license plate lamps and makes them "secondary violations." These secondary violations can no longer be the sole reason for a traffic stop.

The city has said these ticky-tack traffic stops often disproportionately target minorities and people of color.

The community response to this has been positive but has left many people wanting more. Specifically, punishment for an officer who used one of these stops to unconstitutionally search a man in December 2019.

That officer was also discredited and accused of racial bias by a federal judge in August.

Nothing has been done to reprimand the officer.

"Someone coming out and saying, 'Hey, we messed up.' That would have gone a lot further," Amel Ali said, an Iowa City resident and member of the new Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

Assistant Johnson County Attorney Jude Pannell was walking around the Waterfront Hy-Vee on the south side of Iowa City on Dec. 26, 2019 when he saw a Black man "staring intently" at police officers in the area.

Pannell called ICPD Officer Travis Neeld who was in the area on another assignment. He told Neeld he thought he recognized the man from a previous case and that he "had something heavy in his pocket."

Neeld sped his police cruiser into the area and followed the man, later found to be Chris Kelly, for a short time. While tailing Kelly, Neeld also failed to identify him and could not see anything in his pocket. He then started thinking for a reason to stop him.

"Well, he's jaywalking right now. So, there's always that," Neeld says over body camera footage KWWL obtained through an open records request.

Neeld's body camera footage does not have a good enough view of Kelly to see if he actually jaywalked during the time Neeld was following him. Even if he had, it could have only been for a few yards and did not interrupt traffic.

In her August 20 opinion, U.S. District Court Judge Stephanie M. Rose said she did not find Officer Neeld's testimony credible that Kelly jaywalked and called this a case of "walking while Black." The phrase emphasizes the feeling that African-Americans cannot do normal things like jog or shop without drawing the attention of police.

Kelly was indeed carrying a gun that day and he was a previously convicted felon (prohibited from carrying a firearm). However, his charges were thrown out with Judge Rose's decision.

“They didn’t identify who this individual was, exactly. Nor were they able to identify what he may have been carrying," Eric Tindall said, an Iowa City lawyer who's familiar with the case. "The court in this case found that there wasn't a set of sufficient facts."

Community members became frustrated with the department soon after Judge Rose's ruling. They became even more angry when learning Officer Neeld served as the department's Community Relations Officer for two months while the case was being reviewed.

"That infuriated a lot of people," Ali said. "I've heard a lot of people in the South District say that's like a slap in the face."

Officer Neeld was moved to Community Relations Officer on January 12 for "the positive work that he'd done for the city in his career," according to City Manager Geoff Fruin. Federal prosecutors started their case against Kelly on January 21.

Neeld was removed from community relations in March because the COVID-19 pandemic started and the city said there were fewer opportunities for community outreach events.

Fruin says the city never viewed this as a racial bias case because bias was not discussed in court, just mentioned in the judge's opinion. Still, he admits what happened hurts their position in the community.

"There is a societal cost that hinders our ability to build relationships. And I think that's what the learning moment is here. And that's what we've done as far as reviewing policies," Fruin said.

Fruin says the secondary violations policy change is just one step for the city to treat every resident and visitor the same, no matter their race, identity or other identifiable characteristic.