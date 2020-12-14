Dec. 14: Iowa reports 665 new cases, 60 more deaths

EDITOR'S NOTE: The daily numbers that we report do not line up with the numbers the state is reporting for each day. Every day at 10 a.m. we take the previous day's numbers from 10 a.m. and subtract them with the current numbers from the state at 10 a.m. Rather than reporting a day behind, we wish to give you the most updated information. For Black Hawk and Linn Counties, we are reporting numbers from their county COVID-19 websites. For Johnson and Dubuque counties, we are reporting numbers from the state's website.

IOWA

(KWWL) — There were 665 new, confirmed cases from 10 a.m. Sunday to 10 a.m. Monday, according to the state's dashboard, which brings the state's total number of cases to 256,913.

The state's website says that of the 256,913 people who have tested positive, 190,222 have recovered. This is 1,298 more recoveries than what the state reported Sunday.

The state's death toll is 3,273, which is 60 more than what was reported yesterday. The Iowa Department of Health has recently announced a new methodology for how coronavirus deaths are calculated.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (190,222) and the number of deaths (3,273) from the total number of cases (256,913) shows there are currently 63,418 active positive cases in the state.

There were 76 patients hospitalized in Iowa within the last 24 hours and the total number of hospitalizations is 764, which is up from 749. Of those hospitalizations, 160 are in the ICU (down from 170) and 86 are on ventilators (down from 95 yesterday).

In Iowa, there were 2,208 new tests given in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,284,911 people have been tested for COVID-19. The positivity rate from the last 24 hours (665 positive tests divided by 2,208 tests given) is 30.0 percent.

BLACK HAWK COUNTY

As of 10 a.m. Monday, the Black Hawk COVID-19 dashboard is showing 114 new cases since 10 a.m. Sunday, leaving a total of 12,612 cases in the county (11,841 PCR & Antigen positive cases and 771 Serology positive cases). There are 61 new recoveries in the county, for a total of 9,296. There were no additional deaths, leaving a total of 184 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 12.8 percent.

LINN COUNTY

As of 10 a.m. Monday, the Linn County COVID-19 dashboard is showing 92 new cases since 10 a.m. Sunday, leaving a total of 15,550 cases. There have been 299 more recoveries, leaving a total of 11,437 recoveries. There were no additional deaths, leaving a total of 228 deaths. There are 63 patients currently hospitalized in the county. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 10.7 percent.

JOHNSON COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Monday, there are 17 new positive cases reported in Johnson County since 10 a.m. Sunday. This brings the total to 10,353 reported cases. There have been 60 additional recoveries, leaving a total of 8,255 recoveries. There was one additional death, leaving a total of 43 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 10.2 percent.

DUBUQUE COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Monday, there are 24 new positive cases reported in Dubuque County since 10 a.m. Sunday. This brings the total to 10,008 reported cases. There were 33 more recoveries reported for a total of 7,961. There were two additional deaths recorded, leaving a total of 125 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 13.0 percent.

