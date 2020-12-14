California subpoenas Amazon over worker safety in pandemic

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra is asking a judge to order Amazon to comply with subpoenas his office issued nearly four months ago. It’s part of an investigation into how the company is protecting workers from the coronavirus at its facilities. Becerra said Monday that the online sales giant hasn’t provided enough information on its coronavirus safety steps and the status of infections and deaths at its shipping facilities across California. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The attorney general is President-elect Joe Biden’s pick to be the first Latino to lead the Health and Human Services Department.