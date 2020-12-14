BREAKING: Building fire blazing in Cedar Falls, crews on scene

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Fire crews are working to control a massive building fire that is blazing on the border of Cedar Falls and Hudson off S Hudson Rd. and Highway 20.

The building on fire appears to be Beyer Motorsports. The building has since collapsed and walls could be seen falling as the fire continues to burn.

Highway 20 is seeing some backup. Before nightfall, large billowing clouds of smoke were visible from miles away.

There are over 10 fire trucks on the scene working to get the fire under control.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

