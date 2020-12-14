Argentina: Mercosur will address EU environment concerns

BERLIN (AP) — Argentina’s foreign minister says South America’s Mercosur countries will address environmental concerns raised by the European Union that have stalled ratification of a free trade deal between the two blocs. Some EU countries have raised fears about the preliminary agreement agreed last year with South American countries because of the ongoing deforestation of the Amazon and alleged lack of respect for European standards. Felipe Solá, the foreign minister of Argentina, said Monday his country had its own concerns about the impact of the deal on Argentina’s privacy sector. The agreement is the result of two decades of negotiation.