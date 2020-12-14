Afghan officials probe civilian deaths in alleged airstrike

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan defense ministry spokesman says the government has launched an investigation into reports that an alleged airstrike in southern Kandahar province killed around a dozen civilians, including children. He said on Monday that the military will soon have its assessment of the allegations of civilian casualties in Arghandab district on Saturday night but declined to provide further details. Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai tweeted his condolences for the dead, calling for an immediate end to the fighting. Violence in Afghanistan has spiked in recent months even as the Taliban and Afghan government negotiators are holding talks in Qatar, trying to hammer out a peace deal to end the war.