Trump raises China concerns as reason to veto defense bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump once again says he’ll veto the annual defense policy bill that covers the military’s budget and pay raises for service members, but this time he’s citing unspecified concerns about China. Trump tweeted Sunday that China is the “biggest winner” in the bill and says “I will veto.” The Republican leader of the Senate has said the measure will help deter Chinese aggression. Trump previously threatened to reject the bill over a requirement to rename military bases that honor Confederate heroes. He also promised to veto if lawmakers didn’t include provisions targeting social media companies he says were biased against him during the election.