TRACKING: Cold nights ahead

This Evening: Clouds cover has largely dominated the area today, keeping temperatures in the 20s along with the snow on the ground. Expect a cool evening with mostly cloudy skies giving way to some clearing later this evening.

Tonight: Skies will eventually become mostly clear as an approaching cold front from the northwest will squeeze out the clouds. The front will bring a cold mass of air overhead that will interact with the clear skies and snowpack to potentially drop our lows to the single digits through tonight. Most will be in the low to mid teens but with a northwest wind up to 15 mph, wind chills very well could dip to near 0.

Monday: While we will start with sunny skies, clouds will be on the increase, especially in the afternoon, as we head for mostly cloudy skies. We won't really be able to overcome such a cold start to the day and highs will be in the low to mid 20s. Lows will dip to the upper single digits/low teens heading into Tuesday morning with an east wind at 5 to 15 mph again dropping wind chills to near 0 at times.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies will keep much of the cold air in place as we stay in the mid to upper 20s for highs. Lows are expected to remain in the teens through at least Friday morning.

Rest of the Week: Temperatures will be highly dependent on how long the snow pack lingers but we should see gradually warming temperatures, back to the mid 30s by Thursday and near 40 by Friday as winds strengthen from the south and we see some sunshine Wednesday and Thursday. Friday is looking mostly cloudy.

Next Weekend: It is possible that we flirt with a minor rain/snow mix Friday night into Saturday, with clouds breaking for Sunday but highs will hold steady in the mid to upper 30s with lows in the 20s.

Next Week: The first day of winter is on Monday and that should be the warmest day with highs near 40 and partly sunny skies. By midweek, just before Christmas, there may be a chance for some snow.