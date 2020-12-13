TRACKING: Cold & dry weather

Today: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy for our Sunday. There is a system passing to our north and another one to our south today that won’t bring us any rain, but we could see some cloud cover associated with them. Because of the snow cover, temperatures will be cold today. Expect highs to only be in the upper 20s to low 30s. Winds will be out of the WSW at 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy for our overnight. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid-teens. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

Monday: Mostly cloudy and chilly to start the work week. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s. Winds will be out of the north at 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Cloudy skies remain for Monday night. Low temperatures will be in the low teens.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies continue through Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the upper 20s.

Temperatures will slowly rise through the work week. There’s a good chance that by Friday, we could see temperatures near 40s degrees. Next chance of rain or snow will be this upcoming Saturday.