The Wisconsin Supreme Court reviews President Trump’s lawsuit

(NBC) -- The Wisconsin Supreme Court agreed to take the case at President Trump's urgent request. Just two days before electors meet to cast electoral college votes.

Trump's lawyers are trying to disqualify more than 221-thousand votes in Wisconsin's two most heavily democratic counties.

The court is controlled by conservatives, four-to-three, but a majority of justices have questioned whether what President Trump is asking for is appropriate.

Liberal justices on the court say his request "smacks of racism," because it would disenfranchise hundreds of thousands of voters in the state's most diverse counties.