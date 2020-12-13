The Christmas Project is back raising money for local non-profits

It's a 2020 Encore production-----The Christmas Project holiday music album.

This album features all local musicians and is currently on sale to help benefit two Cedar Valley non-profit organizations. https://thechristmasmix.com/

The Christmas Project 2020 will benefit House of Hope in Waterloo https://houseofhopeccd.org/contact/ and the Youth Art Team http://youthartteam.com/

Learn more by watching this edition of The Steele Report on KWWL-TV. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IxBIep20pls&feature=youtu.be

The Christmas Project, presented by Sidecar Coffee, is the brainchild of ACES President, Chuck Rowe. https://www.acesiowa.com/agencies/team/

Rowe teamed up with Andy Fuchtman of Sidecar Coffee https://www.sidecarcoffee.com/ and Tony Kraayenbrink of IFC https://ifcstudios.com/our-team/tony-kraayenbrink/

Together, they approached local Cedar Valley musicians whom agreed to perform on The Christmas Project album, which is available in CD or digital form.

