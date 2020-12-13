Terry Kay, author of ‘To Dance With the White Dog,’ dies

Georgia native Terry Kay, whose novels set in the South won fans at home and abroad, has died. The death was made public on Kay’s Facebook page. He died Saturday and was 82. Kay was best known for his novel “To Dance With the White Dog,” which was later made into a TV movie. He received numerous awards throughout his writing career, including the Georgia Writers Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2011. He was inducted into the Georgia Writers Hall of Fame in 2006.