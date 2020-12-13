Teachers in Chicago rally against school opening plan

(CNN) -- Members and supporters of the Chicago Teachers Union held a rally and protested against city hall on Saturday.

The union has filed an injunction to stop Chicago Public Schools' plan to return to in-person classes on Jan. 11th

Union leaders said the district isn't bargaining in good faith to create a safety plan.

Chicago Public School officials maintain that schools are safe, pointing to low COVID-19 spread in private schools.

The district also said the union hasn’t put forward any concrete suggestions to make schools safe.