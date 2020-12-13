Report: Cleveland Indians changing name after 105 years

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Indians are changing their name after 105 years. Citing three people familiar with the decision, The New York Times reported Sunday night that the team is moving away from a name considered racist for decades. A team spokesman told The Associated Press the franchise has no immediate comment on the report. The Times said the team could make a formal announcement later this week. It’s not known when the name change will take affect or if the team has settled on a new moniker. Cleveland’s decision follows a similar move earlier this year by the NFL’s Washington Football Team, which dropped its name.