Hundreds of Nigerian students missing after attack on school

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Nigerian police say that hundreds of students are missing after gunmen attacked a secondary school in the country’s northwestern Katsina state. Katsina State police spokesman Gambo Isah said in a statement that the Government Science Secondary School in Kankara was attacked Friday night by a large group of bandits who shot with AK-47 rifles. He said police fought the attackers in a gun duel which gave some of the students the opportunity to scale the fence of the school and run for safety. He said about 400 students are missing, while 200 are accounted for, Isah said. The school is believed to have more than 600 students.