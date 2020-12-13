Georgia high court rejects latest Trump election appeal

ATLANTA (AP) — President Donald Trump has lost his latest legal challenge seeking to overturn Georgia’s election results. The state Supreme Court late Saturday rejected a case from Trump’s campaign and Georgia Republican Party Chairman David Shafer. The suit that made baseless allegations of widespread fraud in Georgia’s presidential election was initially filed Dec. 4, then rejected by the Fulton County Superior Court because the paperwork was improperly completed and it lacked the appropriate filing fees. The case was subsequently appealed directly to the state Supreme Court, asking justices to consider the case before Monday’s meeting of the Electoral College.