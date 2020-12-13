Drinking water advisory issued for Cedar Rapids area

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- A nearby water main break has caused disruption to normal distribution operations, which created a potential for bacteria contamination to occur.

The City of Cedar Rapids is asking approximately 31 water customers within the boundaries listed below to consider boiling water used for personal consumption as a precautionary measure.

The affected addresses:

Birchwood Drive NE, between Terrace Hill Drive NE and Redbud Road NE

Lynbrook Drive NE, south of Knollshire Road NE

Additional individual addresses:

2207 Birchwood Drive NE

3600 Terrace Hill Drive NE

Crews have already placed a door hanger with vital information on all of the front doors of affected homes.

The broken water main was addressed, fixed, and is now being monitored by the city's water division staff.

They are advising residents in the affected area to follow these steps for added protection:

Bring water to a boil

Let it rabidly boil for one minute

Allow cooling to complete before consumption

Do not consume boiled water if you are pregnant, nursing, or preparing formula for infants. Only use only bottled water

The Cedar Rapids water department states that this is only limited to the geographical area, and that water in all other areas is safe to consume.