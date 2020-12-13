DOJ probe of Catholic church abuse goes quiet 2 years later

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Two years ago, the U.S. attorney in Philadelphia joined the long line of ambitious prosecutors investigating the Roman Catholic church’s handling of priest-abuse complaints. The Justice Department had never brought a conspiracy case against the church. U.S. Attorney William McSwain sent subpoenas to dioceses across Pennsylvania asking them to turn over their files and submit to grand jury testimony if asked. The dioceses pledged to comply. But as McSwain’s tenure likely nears its end with President-elect Joe Biden set to office next month, there’s no sign that any sweeping church indictment is afoot. One defrocked priest has been charged with lying to the FBI.