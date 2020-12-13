Dec. 13: Iowa reports 1,239 new cases, one additional death

EDITOR'S NOTE: The daily numbers that we report do not line up with the numbers the state is reporting for each day. Every day at 10 a.m. we take the previous day's numbers from 10 a.m. and subtract them with the current numbers from the state at 10 a.m. Rather than reporting a day behind, we wish to give you the most updated information. For Black Hawk and Linn Counties, we are reporting numbers from their county COVID-19 websites. For Johnson and Dubuque counties, we are reporting numbers from the state's website.

IOWA

(KWWL) — There were 1,239 new, confirmed cases from 10 a.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday according to the state's dashboard, which brings the state's total number of cases to 256,248.

The state's website says that of the 256,248 people who have tested positive, 188,924 have recovered. This is 1,461 more recoveries than what the state reported Saturday.

The state's death toll is 3,213, which is one more than what was reported yesterday. The Iowa Department of Health has recently announced a new methodology for how coronavirus deaths are calculated.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (188,924) and the number of deaths (3,213) from the total number of cases (256,248) shows there are currently 64,111 active positive cases in the state.

There were 71 patients hospitalized in Iowa within the last 24 hours and the total number of hospitalizations is 749, which is down from 820. Of those hospitalizations, 170 are in the ICU (same from yesterday) and 95 are on ventilators (up from 94 yesterday).

In Iowa, there were 3,758 new tests given in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,282,703 people have been tested for COVID-19. The positivity rate from the last 24 hours (1,239 positive tests divided by 3,758 tests given) is 33.0 percent.

BLACK HAWK COUNTY

As of 10 a.m. Sunday, the Black Hawk COVID-19 dashboard is showing 73 new cases since 10 a.m. Thursday, which was the last update, leaving a total of 12,498 cases in the county (11,802 PCR & Antigen positive cases and 769 Serology positive cases). There are 187 new recoveries in the county, for a total of 9,235. There were no additional deaths, leaving a total of 184 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 13.1 percent.

LINN COUNTY

As of 10 a.m. Sunday, the Linn County COVID-19 dashboard is showing 48 new cases since 10 a.m. Saturday leaving a total of 15,458 cases. There have been 371 more recoveries, leaving a total of 11,138 recoveries. There were three additional deaths, leaving a total of 228 deaths. There are 63 patients currently hospitalized in the county. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 11.2 percent.

JOHNSON COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Sunday, there are 28 new positive cases reported in Johnson County since 10 a.m. Saturday. This brings the total to 10,336 reported cases. There have been 300 additional recoveries, leaving a total of 8,195 recoveries. There have been no additional deaths, leaving a total of 42 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 10.8 percent.

DUBUQUE COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Sunday, there are 44 new positive cases reported in Dubuque County since 10 a.m. Saturday. This brings the total to 9,984 reported cases. There were 33 more recoveries reported for a total of 7,928. There were no additional deaths recorded, leaving a total of 123 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 13.0 percent.

View COVID-19 numbers from Saturday here.