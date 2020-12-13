Deadline comes knocking: Is there hope left for Brexit deal?

BRUSSELS (AP) — The chief negotiators from the European Union and United Kingdom were making last-ditch efforts to bridge differences on a post-Brexit trade deal that have proved insurmountable for the best part of the year. The EU’s Michel Barnier and Britain’s David Frost were already meeting just after dawn Sunday to try to reach a middle ground. But so far, Britain hasn’t backed down from its insistence on trading with the 27-nation bloc with as few restraints as possible. And the EU isn’t yielding on its demand to accept trade only if the U.K. respects the rules of the bloc. Britain left the EU on Jan. 31, but remains in its economic structures until a transition period ends on Dec. 31.