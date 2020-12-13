China looks forward on anniversary of 1937 Nanjing massacre

BEIJING (AP) — A confident-sounding Communist Party of China spoke of a brighter future as it remembered the victims at a ceremony Sunday on the 83rd anniversary of the Nanjing massacre. Over six weeks, Japanese troops raped and killed tens of thousands and possibly hundreds of thousands of people after conquering Nanjing on Dec. 13, 1937. Senior Communist Party official Chen Xi called the massacre an inhuman act in human history. He told the crowd Sunday that they had gathered to remember the day of atrocity, honor peace and open a new chapter of our future.