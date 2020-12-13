Aj Green out, UNI Men’s Basketball not playing non-conference games

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) - UNI men's basketball will not play their final two road non-conference games vs. Wisconsin which was scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 16 and their matchup vs. Marshall on Saturday, Dec. 19.

"The challenges presented by the current pandemic combined with a number of injuries have had a significant impact on our available number of student-athletes. We will be pausing all basketball activities which includes practice and our final two non-conference games against Wisconsin and Marshall. I, along with my staff and our administration, have made this decision with the overall health and well being of our guys at the forefront. We plan to give them a couple of days off early this week so they can get home and see their families. We will resume our regular COVID-19 protocols and prepare for our MVC opener when they get back to campus." Ben Jacobson, UNI Men's Basketball Head Coach

Included on the IR list is Aj Green, who will be out for the season. Star Guard, Green, will undergo season-ending hip surgery this week.

UNI Head Coach Ben Jacobson says Green will be getting the surgery done from a specialist in Colorado.

Before this season, Green started all 65 UNI games over the past two years.

The pain from his hip intially started against St. Mary's on Nov. 26 during the Panthers' season-opening Crossover Classic.

Green sits at 1,187 all-time points. Green is on pace to surpass Jason Reese's 2,033 points as UNI's all-time scoring leader.

Panthers open up conference play at home vs. Missouri State on Dec. 27 at 3 p.m.