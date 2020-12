IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) - The 16th-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes lead the Wisconsin Badgers 3-0 after one quarter of play in Iowa City.

The Hawkeyes were gifted a fumble by the Badgers deep in their own territory midway through the quarter. Iowa could not find the endzone but did get three points on a 30-yard field goal by Keith Duncan.

Quarterback Spencer Petras is 8-10 for 48 yards after 1 quarter.