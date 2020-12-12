Why does the U.S. have more tornadoes than anywhere else in the world?

Bennett, from Orange Elementary in Waterloo, asked why Iowa sees a lot of severe weather events in this week's edition of Weather Wonders.

Tornadoes have been observed in every state in the United States and almost every continent, except for Antarctica. But why does the United States document more tornadoes per year than other countries? Let's take a closer look.

Between the latitudes 30 degrees to 50 degrees North and South, the environment is more favorable for tornadoes. In this area, cold, polar air meets warm, tropical air, which helps create storms along boundaries. Also, winds travel at different speeds and directions between these latitudes, thus allowing thunderstorms to spin.

The United States is the front runner, compared to all other countries, for the most tornadoes per year. On average, the U.S. reports 1,200 tornadoes annually. Coming in at second, Canada usually sees about 100. Tornadoes also occur frequently in northern Europe, western Asia, Japan, Australia, South Africa, and in many other locations.

There are two regions in the United States where tornado formation occurs the most, Tornado Alley and the Gulf Coast. There is a "third" region near Illinois and Indiana that sees a significant amount of tornadoes, as well.

The Gulf Coast region usually becomes active in the Spring. Storms in this area have the capability of producing strong tornadoes.

As we look toward May, tornado probabilities shift to the Great Plains. Strong tornadoes can also be found in this region.

A secondary season can be found once again near the Gulf Coast during the fall season.

There are several ingredients needed to fuel severe storms, which can produce tornadoes. Cold, dry air from the mountains and Canada meet with warm, moist air from the Gulf of Mexico. These sometimes strong temperature gradients can create strong winds. Both of these will aid in increasing instability and lead to thunderstorm development. Other important factors that can be found in this region include high dew points in the low levels and lifting mechanisms, such as fronts or low-pressure systems. For information regarding tornado formation, click here.

The picture above shows all tornado watches issued by the Storm Prediction Center in 2020. You can see how Tornado Alley didn't really have an active season. The majority of watches were issued in the Gulf Coast, which has recently become a hot spot for tornadoes. A number of tornado watches were also issued in the Midwest.