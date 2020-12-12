TRACKING: Snowpack leads to cold temperatures

This Evening: The snow has largely moved out and we are left with a bit of sun in the north but mainly cloud cover. Road temperatures are warming to the upper 30s and with air temps in the low to mid 30s, roads are drastically improving. The snow will leave us with some cooler temperatures ahead.

Tonight: We will track a bit of cloud cover across the area, although some spots may see some intermittent clearing. With partly to mostly cloudy skies, lows should dip to the mid and upper teens under the snowpack and in the low 20s in the far north. Winds will be light from the northwest.

Sunday: Due to some things going on in the upper levels of the atmosphere, we should expect a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow with skies ranging from partly cloudy to partly sunny. Winds will be westerly at 5 to 10 mph and should be good enough to keep our highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Temps will be cooler where there is snow on the ground but we should see some melting.

Skies clear for Sunday night and along with a passing cold front, the floodgates open to the cold. Lows are expected between about 10 and 14 degrees but I wouldn't be surprised to see some single digits. Snow and a northwest wind at 5 to 15 mph contribute to the cold.

Monday: While we will start with sunny skies, clouds will be on the increase, especially in the afternoon. We won't really be able to overcome such a cold start to the day and highs will be in the low to mid 20s. Lows will dip to the upper single digits/low teens heading into Tuesday morning.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies will worsen our situation with the cold temperatures as we stay in the low to mid 20s for highs, slightly cooler than the day before.

Rest of the Week: Temperatures will be highly dependent on how long the snowpack lingers but we should see gradually warming temperatures, back to the mid 30s by Friday as winds strengthen from the south and we see some sunshine Wednesday and Thursday. Friday is looking mostly cloudy.

Next Weekend: It is possible that we flirt with a minor rain/snow mix Friday night into Saturday, with cloud lingering much of Sunday but highs will hold steady in the mid 30s with lows in the 20s. The first day of winter is on Monday and that should be the warmest day with highs near 40.