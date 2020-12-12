TRACKING: Accumulating snow & slick roads

Today: Snow is expected to last through much of the morning, before tapering off west to east in the afternoon and evening. A majority of Eastern Iowa is under a Winter Weather Advisory, while Delaware and Dubuque counties are under a Winter Storm Warning. Up to six inches of snow is expected for the counties under the Advisory, while Delaware and Dubuque counties could see more. Winds will be gusty through the morning making blowing snow a possibility. If you plan on doing any traveling today, go slow. Roads will be slushy and slick. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and cold for our overnight. Low temperatures will be in the teens.

Sunday: Clouds will be decreasing throughout the day on Sunday. High temperatures will only remain in the upper 20s to low 30s, thanks to the snow cover.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy skies for Sunday night. Low temperatures will be in the teens.

Monday: Mostly cloudy to start the work week. High temperatures will be in the upper 20s to low 30s.

This upcoming work week looks dry and cloudy, with near seasonal temperatures for highs.