Stolen service dog located a day later in South Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A service dog that was inside a truck when it was stolen outside a South Florida gas station has been located a day after going missing. WPLG in Fort Lauderdale reported that the truck was found Saturday by a friend of owner Luisa Escudero in a Fort Lauderdale apartment complex. The truck’s door was open and the 9-year-old brown and black bull mastiff inside. Escudero’s truck was stolen outside a gas station in Fort Lauderdale on Friday afternoon when she went inside. The dog named Odin works with Escudero at a center for children with cerebral palsy.