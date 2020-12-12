Snowball fights, snowmen, and shovels: How Eastern Iowa spent this snow day

MARION, Iowa (KWWL)- Across Eastern Iowa, the snowblowers and shovels were out in force Saturday. Many spent part of the day out in the cold, clearing the snow from their sidewalks and driveways.

Al Coats didn't waste any time with the task. He wanted to clear his sidewalk and yard as quickly as possible so he could go warm up inside.

“I’ve got a heavy duty snowblower so it won’t take that long,” he said.

Coats joked about blowing the snow into his neighbors yard.

Overnight Friday and into Saturday morning, crews throughout Eastern Iowa worked to clear the snow from roads. In Marion, most roads were clear by nightfall with just a few slushy spots to watch out for.

The snowfall gave way to an afternoon of fun in the snow for children. Many made snowmen or went sledding and others took part in family snowball fights.

Coates said he was hoping to build a snowman with his granddaughters when they came over Saturday afternoon.

Some might not like having to dig out a pathway from their front door but Coates doesn't mind. In fact, he loves it.

"To me it is fun," he said.

The winter weather fits right in with the holiday season.

How did you spend this weekend snow day? Send KWWL your pictures on social media.