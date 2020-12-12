Iowa Democrats release critical report of 2020 Iowa Caucuses

(KWWL) -- Ten months after the delayed results of the 2020 Iowa Caucuses, the Iowa Democrats released a report to analyze what went wrong on February 2nd.

“The findings of this independent, detailed review of what happened during the 2020 caucuses should speak for itself," said IDP Chair Mark Smith in a statement.

View the full report here.

The nearly 30 page report focuses on the issues with an by Shadow that was developed to help Iowa Democrats report the results on caucus night.

“It is deeply unfortunate that technical setbacks overshadowed the selfless work of thousands of volunteers who were committed to making the 2020 caucuses a success. I appreciate the work of former Attorney General Campbell, former U.S. Attorney Klinefeldt and their experienced team for this thorough report. The most important thing for us to do now is to heed these lessons, listen to each other’s ideas, and work together to move forward.” Iowa Democratic Party Chair Mark Smith

Conclusions consist of a lack of training, a late development, a coding error, and more for what went wrong that night. One section also notes that not all development delays were "attributable" to the IDP or Shadow.

The IDP's governing body commissioned the report in February after the issues arose.