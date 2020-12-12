Iowa City residents need to clear sidewalk within 24 hours or face a fine

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) — The City of Iowa City sent out a news release on Saturday to remind residents that sidewalks of ice or snowfall greater than one-inch must be cleared within 24-hours.

The news release said that all property owners are responsible for the ice and snow removal from all sidewalks that border their property. The entire width of the sidewalk must be cleared to the concrete.

Renters should also check their leases to see if their landlord has transferred the responsibility of snow and ice removal to them.

If a complaint is received about an uncleared property, an inspector will visit the address to verify the violation.

A Notice of Violation will be mailed to the property owner and an additional 24 hours will be given to clear the pavement.

If the owner does not clear the sidewalk by the deadline, the City will hire a private contractor to shovel and the owner will be billed those costs plus a $100 administrative fee.