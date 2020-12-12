Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
AC/GC 68, Ogden 52
ADM, Adel 51, Bondurant Farrar 50
Alburnett 65, Lisbon 40
Algona 69, Iowa Falls-Alden 56
Alta-Aurelia 49, PAC-LM 48
Anamosa 62, Durant-Bennett 54
Ankeny 66, Mason City 62
Ankeny Centennial 95, Fort Dodge 40
Ankeny Christian Academy 66, Lamoni 44
Aplington-Parkersburg 84, Jesup 83
Assumption, Davenport 53, Pleasant Valley 38
BV Northwest, Kan. 84, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 58
Bedford 52, East Union, Afton 45
Bellevue 60, West Liberty 42
Boyden-Hull 75, Rock Valley 47
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 69, Glidden-Ralston 38
Camanche 67, Regina, Iowa City 48
Carroll 88, Perry 13
Cedar Falls 72, Waterloo, East 30
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 63, Cedar Rapids, Washington 48
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 50, Sheldon 40
Charles City 75, Oelwein 57
Cherokee, Washington 56, Storm Lake 41
Clarke, Osceola 67, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 66
Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 42, Postville 31
Clear Creek-Amana 70, Mount Vernon 63
Coon Rapids-Bayard 65, Paton-Churdan 44
Dallas Center-Grimes 56, Grinnell 35
Danville 60, Burlington Notre Dame 58
Decorah 74, New Hampton 31
Denison-Schleswig 60, Harlan 57
Denver 94, Union Community, LaPorte City 34
Dike-New Hartford 68, Hudson 52
Dunkerton 75, Tripoli 33
East Mills 52, Stanton 43
East Sac County 62, Newell-Fonda 54
Eldon Cardinal 75, WACO, Wayland 38
English Valleys, North English 63, Tri-County, Thornburg 30
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 59, Woodbine 49
Forest City 60, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 45
GMG, Garwin 84, Clarksville 33
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 72, Belmond-Klemme 37
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 59, Harris-Lake Park 44
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 62, East Marshall, LeGrand 44
Grundy Center 45, BCLUW, Conrad 38
Hillcrest Academy 44, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 27
Humboldt 54, Clear Lake 46
IKM-Manning 59, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 44
Indianola 82, Pella Christian 69
Janesville 61, Waterloo Christian School 37
Kee, Lansing 58, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 53
Keokuk 61, Mount Pleasant 50
LeMars 58, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 40
Lynnville-Sully 68, H-L-V, Victor 63
MFL-Mar-Mac 72, West Central, Maynard 46
MOC-Floyd Valley 64, Sibley-Ocheyedan 57
Maquoketa 51, Center Point-Urbana 31
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 52, Cedar Valley Christian School 24
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 71, North Cedar, Stanwood 55
Montezuma 56, B-G-M 35
Mount Ayr 77, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 40
Murray 57, Orient-Macksburg 15
Nevada 60, West Marshall, State Center 28
New London 86, Van Buren, Keosauqua 42
Newton 58, Oskaloosa 36
Nodaway Valley 75, Wayne, Corydon 44
North Butler, Greene 57, Saint Ansgar 56, OT
North Fayette Valley 63, Central Elkader 33
North Linn, Troy Mills 80, Calamus-Wheatland 49
North Mahaska, New Sharon 62, Colfax-Mingo 36
OA-BCIG 77, West Monona 39
Okoboji, Milford 80, George-Little Rock 65
Panorama, Panora 58, Madrid 57, OT
Pekin 58, Louisa-Muscatine 40
Pella 57, Norwalk 40
Riceville 40, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 37
Ridge View 60, Kingsley-Pierson 50
Rockford 55, Northwood-Kensett 53, OT
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 73, Sioux City, North 31
Sidney 59, Griswold 33
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 58, Manson Northwest Webster 42
Sioux City, East 80, Sioux City, West 65
Solon 75, Vinton-Shellsburg 43
South Central Calhoun 70, Ruthven-Ayrshire 38
Southeast Valley 54, Emmetsburg 40
Spencer 63, Western Christian 56
Springville 60, Midland, Wyoming 23
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 66, Lewis Central 59
St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 67, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 44
St. Mary’s, Remsen 53, South O’Brien, Paullina 48
Tri-Center, Neola 77, Missouri Valley 25
Underwood 54, Audubon 42
Unity Christian 85, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 52
Van Meter 50, South Hamilton, Jewell 29
Wahlert, Dubuque 57, Dubuque, Senior 54
Walthill, Neb. 92, Whiting 6
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 67, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 25
Waverly-Shell Rock 65, Waukon 49
West Bend-Mallard 42, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 37
West Branch 44, Cascade,Western Dubuque 28
West Burlington 74, Holy Trinity 43
West Delaware, Manchester 59, Benton Community 39
West Fork, Sheffield 79, Newman Catholic, Mason City 49
West Lyon, Inwood 71, Sioux Center 58
West Sioux 57, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 51
Williamsburg 59, Beckman, Dyersville 40
Winterset 80, Carlisle 51
Woodbury Central, Moville 65, Westwood, Sloan 49
Woodward-Granger 72, West Central Valley, Stuart 31
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Atlantic vs. Creston, ppd.
Bettendorf vs. North Scott, Eldridge, ppd.
Cedar Rapids Xavier vs. Prairie, Cedar Rapids, ppd.
Cedar Rapids, Jefferson vs. Linn-Mar, Marion, ppd.
Central City vs. Easton Valley, ppd.
Central Clinton, DeWitt vs. Davenport, North, ccd.
Clarinda Academy vs. Fremont Mills, Tabor, ppd.
Clinton vs. Davenport, Central, ppd.
Davenport, West vs. Muscatine, ppd.
Fairfield vs. Fort Madison, ppd.
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll vs. Red Oak, ppd.
Martensdale-St. Marys vs. Southwest Valley, ppd. to Jan 18th.
Northeast, Goose Lake vs. Tipton, ppd.
South Hamilton, Jewell vs. Saydel, ppd.
Starmont vs. Bellevue Marquette Catholic, ccd.
Wapello vs. Highland, Riverside, ppd.
Washington vs. Burlington, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 81, IKM-Manning 49
AC/GC 67, Ogden 13
Akron-Westfield 51, Trinity Christian High School 16
Alburnett 47, Lisbon 17
Ankeny 71, Mason City 46
Ankeny Centennial 69, Fort Dodge 23
Bedford 66, East Union, Afton 41
Belle Plaine 33, Sigourney 31
Bellevue 50, West Liberty 46, OT
Benton Community 45, West Delaware, Manchester 35
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 48, LeMars 22
Bondurant Farrar 54, ADM, Adel 49
CAM, Anita 69, Ar-We-Va, Westside 42
Carroll 70, Perry 25
Cascade,Western Dubuque 54, West Branch 51
Cedar Falls 73, Waterloo, East 32
Cedar Rapids, Washington 77, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 64
Centerville 55, Albia 24
Central Clinton, DeWitt 38, Muscatine 35
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 67, Sheldon 55
Charles City 46, Oelwein 22
Cherokee, Washington 91, Storm Lake 25
Clarke, Osceola 52, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 44
Clarksville 56, GMG, Garwin 24
Clear Creek-Amana 61, Mount Vernon 34
Clear Lake 55, Humboldt 42
Collins-Maxwell 69, Meskwaki Settlement School 32
Colo-NESCO 44, North Tama, Traer 42
Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 61, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 33
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 60, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 21
Creston 63, Atlantic 49
Dallas Center-Grimes 44, Grinnell 33
Decorah 76, New Hampton 48
Denison-Schleswig 40, Harlan 32
Des Moines Christian 72, Interstate 35,Truro 19
Dike-New Hartford 59, Hudson 19
Dunkerton 41, Tripoli 32
Earlham 49, Pleasantville 40
Emmetsburg 65, Southeast Valley 39
English Valleys, North English 50, Tri-County, Thornburg 10
Epworth, Western Dubuque 48, Dubuque, Hempstead 43
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 50, Belmond-Klemme 43
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 69, Harris-Lake Park 15
George-Little Rock 43, Okoboji, Milford 29
Gilbert 50, North Polk, Alleman 45
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 54, East Marshall, LeGrand 20
Glenwood 72, Clarinda 25
Glidden-Ralston 58, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 46
Greene County 34, PCM, Monroe 27
Grundy Center 59, BCLUW, Conrad 29
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 63, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 48
Indianola 56, Pella Christian 33
Iowa Valley, Marengo 56, Keota 31
Jesup 49, Aplington-Parkersburg 47
Keokuk 38, Mount Pleasant 37
Kingsley-Pierson 54, Ridge View 45
Knoxville 52, Chariton 42
Lamoni 65, Ankeny Christian Academy 20
Lawton-Bronson 60, Siouxland Christian 48
Lewis Central 64, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 61
Louisa-Muscatine 43, Pekin 38
Lynnville-Sully 53, H-L-V, Victor 30
MFL-Mar-Mac 33, West Central, Maynard 26
Maquoketa 51, Center Point-Urbana 31
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 79, Cedar Valley Christian School 4
Martensdale-St. Marys 64, Southwest Valley 52
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 64, North Cedar, Stanwood 8
Montezuma 91, B-G-M 8
Monticello 49, Wilton 39
Moulton-Udell 42, Seymour 32
Murray 45, Orient-Macksburg 14
Nevada 48, West Marshall, State Center 30
Newell-Fonda 79, East Sac County 43
Nodaway Valley 78, Wayne, Corydon 43
North Fayette Valley 54, Central Elkader 31
North Linn, Troy Mills 69, Calamus-Wheatland 43
North Mahaska, New Sharon 57, Colfax-Mingo 31
Northwood-Kensett 41, Rockford 31
OA-BCIG 61, West Monona 55
Oskaloosa 71, Newton 67
PAC-LM 62, Alta-Aurelia 20
Panorama, Panora 53, Madrid 17
Paton-Churdan 53, Coon Rapids-Bayard 16
Pella 58, Norwalk 46
Pleasant Valley 52, Assumption, Davenport 36
Regina, Iowa City 57, Camanche 19
Riceville 40, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 37
Rock Valley 48, Boyden-Hull 39
Saint Ansgar 57, North Butler, Greene 24
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 60, Sioux City, North 30
Sibley-Ocheyedan 52, MOC-Floyd Valley 45
Sidney 59, Griswold 32
Solon 54, Vinton-Shellsburg 44
South Central Calhoun 70, Ruthven-Ayrshire 22
Spencer 66, Western Christian 42
Springville 53, Midland, Wyoming 34
St. Mary’s, Remsen 59, South O’Brien, Paullina 39
Stanton 46, East Mills 39
Tri-Center, Neola 44, Missouri Valley 37
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 63, Kee, Lansing 34
Twin Cedars, Bussey 33, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 30
Underwood 57, Audubon 31
Unity Christian 58, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 47
Van Buren, Keosauqua 67, New London 50
WACO, Wayland 45, Eldon Cardinal 30
Wapello 54, Tipton 39
Waterloo Christian School 35, Janesville 27
Waverly-Shell Rock 49, Waukon 40
West Burlington 73, Holy Trinity 30
West Fork, Sheffield 52, Newman Catholic, Mason City 37
West Hancock, Britt 56, North Union 35
West Lyon, Inwood 51, Sioux Center 25
West Sioux 52, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 31
Whiting 47, Walthill, Neb. 39
Williamsburg 59, Beckman, Dyersville 40
Winfield-Mount Union 47, Central Lee, Donnellson 43
Winterset 51, Carlisle 30
Woodbury Central, Moville 50, Westwood, Sloan 47
Woodward-Granger 51, West Central Valley, Stuart 41
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cedar Rapids Xavier vs. Prairie, Cedar Rapids, ppd.
Cedar Rapids, Jefferson vs. Linn-Mar, Marion, ppd.
Central City vs. Easton Valley, ppd.
Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg vs. Postville, ppd.
Davenport, Central vs. Clinton, ppd.
Davenport, North vs. Central Clinton, DeWitt, ppd.
Heartland Christian vs. Boys Town, Neb., ppd.
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll vs. Red Oak, ppd.
Marion vs. South Tama County, Tama, ppd.
North Scott, Eldridge vs. Bettendorf, ppd.
South Hamilton, Jewell vs. Saydel, ppd.
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center vs. Mount Ayr, ppd.
Starmont vs. Bellevue Marquette Catholic, ccd.
Wapello vs. Highland, Riverside, ppd.
Waterloo, West vs. Iowa City High, ppd.
Webster City vs. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, ppd.
