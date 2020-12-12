Skip to Content

Florida Gator teammates looked on in disbelief after a player collapses

(NBC News) -- A Florida Gator's men's basketball player collapsed and had to be carted off the court during a game against rival Florida State in Tallahassee today. 

Keyontae Johnson, the S-E-C's pre-season player of the year, had five points early in the game.  

Shortly after scoring on an ally-opp play with teammate Tyree Appleby, Johnson collapsed during a timeout. 

Teammates and coaches looked on in disbelief, crying and hugging each other as medics tended to Johnson. 

He was eventually carted off the court and taken to a local hospital. 

The game resumed minutes later. Florida State would go on to win 83-71. 

