Disney+ announces new content, price hike in March

(CNN) — It's been a big success in just more than a year since it debuted. Now, Disney+ is ready to take a big step forward in content with a corresponding hike in its monthly access fee.

Disney's CEO said the streaming service has exceeded its wildest expectations.

It can boast more than 86 million subscribers since its launch, with projections of at least 230 million customers over the next few years.

The company plans to feed Disney+ subscribers lots of new content. That will include around 10 new series from Marvel and Star Wars.

There will also be more than a dozen offerings from Disney live action, animation, and Pixar.

The biggest hit on Disney+ — the Star Wars series, "the Mandalorian" — is primed for an announced spinoff series. All of this comes with a higher subscriber fee.

It'll be going up by a dollar to $7.99 a month in March.