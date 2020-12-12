Skip to Content

December 11 – 12 snowfall totals

5:17 pm Schnack's Weather Blog

Believe it or not, that was our first accumulating snow of December after what has been a fairly mild and dry start to the season after a fairly active October.

Iowa Environmental Mesonet

In the main swath of snow, we saw amounts of about 2-5" with some isolated pockets of around 6". The highest totals fell near Dubuque where 9.4" of snow was recorded at the airport. Here is a full list of snowfall totals below as of 5 PM. Note that there is still some light snow lingering in portions of the viewing area and these numbers may be updated.

Waterloo3.2
Dubuque9.4
Cedar Rapids3.5 - 5.5
Iowa City~ 3 - 6
Anamosa5.1
Cascade3.5
Cedar Falls 1 NW2.0
Cedar Rapids 1 NW 5.0
Cedar Rapids 1 SW5.5
Cedar Rapids 2 NW 4.5
Cedar Rapids 2 W 4.0
Cedar Rapids 3 E3.5
Cedar Rapids 3 NNE5.0
Cedar Rapids 3 W 4.0
Center Point2.5
Clutier4.5
De Soto 1 S0.3
Dubuque 1 ENE7.0
Durant2.0
Eldora 1 ENE3.7
Elizabeth2.0
Elmira 1 W4.0
Epworth8.0
Fennimore3.5
Galena Territory 2 SE4.2
Gilbertville 1 NW2.2
Gilman4.5
Guttenberg2.5
Hazleton 2 ENE2.0
Hiawatha 1 S 3.5
Hiawatha 2 SSW 2.2
Hiawatha 2 WSW 3.7
Hills3.5
Hopkinton5.3
Iowa City 1 NNE3.0
Iowa Falls 1 NE2.0
Kalona4.0
Kalona 1 NE2.0
Lisbon2.8
Lowden2.3
Manchester 1 NE2.5
Maquoketa5.0
Marion5.0
Marshalltown4.0
Marshalltown 2 NNW 3.1
Muscoda3.0
North English2.0
North Liberty4.0
Osborne2.5
Osterdock 2 S5.5
Parnell1.8
Plainfield0.9
Platteville5.5
Platteville 1 W5.0
Prairie Du Chien 1 SE1.0
Rickardsville1.9
Schleswig2.5
Sharon Center3.0
Stanwood1.6
Stockton 3 N6.2
Tiffin4.0
Tiffin 1 E6.3
Toledo 3 N 3.0
University Heights2.8
University Heights 1 SW4.0
Vinton 1 SSW5.0
Williamstown 2 SSW4.0
Author Profile Photo

Brandon Libby

Meteorologist

Skip to content