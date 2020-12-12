December 11 – 12 snowfall totals

Believe it or not, that was our first accumulating snow of December after what has been a fairly mild and dry start to the season after a fairly active October.

Iowa Environmental Mesonet

In the main swath of snow, we saw amounts of about 2-5" with some isolated pockets of around 6". The highest totals fell near Dubuque where 9.4" of snow was recorded at the airport. Here is a full list of snowfall totals below as of 5 PM. Note that there is still some light snow lingering in portions of the viewing area and these numbers may be updated.