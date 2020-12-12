December 11 – 12 snowfall totals
Believe it or not, that was our first accumulating snow of December after what has been a fairly mild and dry start to the season after a fairly active October.
In the main swath of snow, we saw amounts of about 2-5" with some isolated pockets of around 6". The highest totals fell near Dubuque where 9.4" of snow was recorded at the airport. Here is a full list of snowfall totals below as of 5 PM. Note that there is still some light snow lingering in portions of the viewing area and these numbers may be updated.
|Waterloo
|3.2
|Dubuque
|9.4
|Cedar Rapids
|3.5 - 5.5
|Iowa City
|~ 3 - 6
|Anamosa
|5.1
|Cascade
|3.5
|Cedar Falls 1 NW
|2.0
|Cedar Rapids 1 NW
|5.0
|Cedar Rapids 1 SW
|5.5
|Cedar Rapids 2 NW
|4.5
|Cedar Rapids 2 W
|4.0
|Cedar Rapids 3 E
|3.5
|Cedar Rapids 3 NNE
|5.0
|Cedar Rapids 3 W
|4.0
|Center Point
|2.5
|Clutier
|4.5
|De Soto 1 S
|0.3
|Dubuque 1 ENE
|7.0
|Durant
|2.0
|Eldora 1 ENE
|3.7
|Elizabeth
|2.0
|Elmira 1 W
|4.0
|Epworth
|8.0
|Fennimore
|3.5
|Galena Territory 2 SE
|4.2
|Gilbertville 1 NW
|2.2
|Gilman
|4.5
|Guttenberg
|2.5
|Hazleton 2 ENE
|2.0
|Hiawatha 1 S
|3.5
|Hiawatha 2 SSW
|2.2
|Hiawatha 2 WSW
|3.7
|Hills
|3.5
|Hopkinton
|5.3
|Iowa City 1 NNE
|3.0
|Iowa Falls 1 NE
|2.0
|Kalona
|4.0
|Kalona 1 NE
|2.0
|Lisbon
|2.8
|Lowden
|2.3
|Manchester 1 NE
|2.5
|Maquoketa
|5.0
|Marion
|5.0
|Marshalltown
|4.0
|Marshalltown 2 NNW
|3.1
|Muscoda
|3.0
|North English
|2.0
|North Liberty
|4.0
|Osborne
|2.5
|Osterdock 2 S
|5.5
|Parnell
|1.8
|Plainfield
|0.9
|Platteville
|5.5
|Platteville 1 W
|5.0
|Prairie Du Chien 1 SE
|1.0
|Rickardsville
|1.9
|Schleswig
|2.5
|Sharon Center
|3.0
|Stanwood
|1.6
|Stockton 3 N
|6.2
|Tiffin
|4.0
|Tiffin 1 E
|6.3
|Toledo 3 N
|3.0
|University Heights
|2.8
|University Heights 1 SW
|4.0
|Vinton 1 SSW
|5.0
|Williamstown 2 SSW
|4.0